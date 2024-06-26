Amid a thaw in their relations, Türkiye and Greece seek to resolve their outstanding issues. Among them is the divided island of Cyprus. Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis told a Greek Cypriot TV reporter on Tuesday that normalization between Türkiye and Greece would positively influence the Cyprus issue.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Türkiye, as a guarantor power, prompted by a coup aimed at Greece's annexation of the Island, launched a military intervention dubbed the Cyprus Peace Operation to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was founded on Nov. 15, 1983. The TRNC, however, is not globally recognized, while Greek Cypriots unilaterally won international recognition. They sought to resolve differences through talks but negotiations fell through after the Greek Cypriot community sought more sovereignty on the island.

Gerapetritis said he is aware of Türkiye’s stance on Cyprus and knew it would not change. He said Athens was exerting all efforts for the resumption of negotiations.

He stated that keeping communication channels open between Türkiye and Greece was important to create a climate for positive contributions to the Cyprus issue. “Türkiye should undertake a constructive role so that the negotiations can resume. We cannot have a solution without dialogue,” he said.

Gerapetritis also commented on the Turkish foreign minister’s warning to the Greek Cypriot side, which allowed Israel to turn its part of the island into what he called “an operational base.” The Greek minister said the statements of Fidan were “not constructive.” He claimed Greek Cypriots were merely engaged in humanitarian aid operations and not involved in military operations.

“Regional actors need to see militarization on the island and prevent it,” Fidan said on Monday, as he warned about the serious threat of spillover as long as Israel continues to carry out its genocide.

He pointed to the recent escalation of tensions between Israel and Lebanon, as well as Lebanese actors' threats against Cyprus.

Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah last week said nowhere in Israel would be safe if a full-fledged war broke out between the two foes and also warned the Greek Cypriot administration against aiding Israel.

Tensions have soared along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces. The Iran-backed group has said it would not stop until there is a cease-fire in Gaza, where Tel Aviv has killed more than 37,600 Palestinians since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.

Türkiye seeks to convince world powers to join it for a permanent solution to the ongoing conflict and Erdoğan made personal visits and held phone calls with leaders of the countries with a say over the matter, from Qatar and Egypt to Saudi Arabia and Russia to mobilize the international community.

International organizations, including U.N. agencies, have demanded a cease-fire in Gaza and increased humanitarian aid access to address medical shortages, hunger, thirst and hygiene deficiencies leading to diseases in Gaza.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the U.N.