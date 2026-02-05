Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias acknowledged Türkiye’s growing regional clout and called on the United States to decide whether its long-term interests align more closely with Ankara or Israel, as he spoke Wednesday at the Delphi Economic Forum held in Washington.

Responding to a moderator’s remarks on Türkiye’s expanding influence in Syria, Lebanon, Gaza and the Horn of Africa – and claims that Ankara could benefit from any potential U.S.-Iran confrontation – Dendias said he “completely agrees” that Türkiye has demonstrated significant diplomatic and strategic success in recent years. He added that Libya should also be included among Türkiye’s achievements.

Dendias said Türkiye maintains a military presence in western Libya while engaging with authorities in the country’s east. He also noted that during his tenure as Greece’s foreign minister, he observed Türkiye’s strong footprint across Africa, including Sub-Saharan regions, even encountering President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan twice during visits. He added that Türkiye has been similarly assertive in the South Caucasus.

The Greek minister urged Washington to assess what kind of Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean it wants to see in the next 10 to 20 years, suggesting that the U.S. should compare that vision with Ankara’s and determine which aligns better with its national interests. Dendias also commented on the personal rapport between Trump and Erdoğan, arguing that the U.S. president should encourage Türkiye to align with “Western values and interests.”

Reiterating his long-standing criticisms of Türkiye, Dendias claimed Ankara should abandon its “Blue Homeland” maritime doctrine.

"Blue Homeland" is the name of a doctrine conceived by two former Turkish naval officers, encompassing Türkiye’s maritime jurisdictions, exclusive economic zone and continental shelf in line with United Nations resolutions.

Ankara and Athens seek to improve relations after years of hostilities, but maritime jurisdictions remain a thorny issue. Countries that came close to an all-out war in the 1990s over the Aegean Sea remain vigilant, with Türkiye concentrating on developing a domestic defense industry. Greece relies on foreign partners to boost its defenses.

Türkiye boasts a rapidly flourishing defense industry, especially in terms of the uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) it owns and exports. In the Blue Homeland exercise, 28 armed UAVs will showcase their abilities, in addition to some locally-made ships, seven submarines, seven uncrewed naval vehicles, 31 military jets and 17 helicopters.

Embracing the doctrine of being effective and powerful at sea as its predecessor, the Ottomans once were, the Republic of Türkiye in the past two decades has developed an independent defense industry capable of operating in open waters, thereby shifting geopolitical balances in its favor. The navy plays a critical role in ensuring the security of maritime trade routes in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Black Sea and the Aegean Sea, promoting regional stability. In the past two decades, Türkiye has reached a milestone by designing and producing its own warships. The TCG Heybeliada, the first indigenous corvette, was commissioned in 2011, followed by projects for indigenous frigates and destroyers. The ADVENT combat management system, developed domestically, represents a significant achievement, enhancing the capabilities of the Turkish Navy.