Greece has challenged NATO and its allies, not Türkiye, by locking its air defense systems on Turkish jets carrying out a NATO reconnaissance mission, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday.

The Greek air defense system's harassment of Turkish jets is a “hostile act,” the president said at a program to celebrate the centenary of Victory Day in the capital Ankara.

Greek surface-to-air missiles locked on to Turkish F-16 fighter jets carrying out a reconnaissance mission in international airspace, it was reported on Sunday. The F-16s were at an altitude of 10,000 feet to the west of Greece’s Rhodes island when the Russian-made S-300’s target tracking radar locked on.

Last week, Türkiye summoned the Greek military attache and filed a complaint with NATO after Greek F-16s harassed Turkish F-16s that were conducting a mission for the alliance.

Greece rejected the Turkish version of events. The Defense Ministry said five Turkish jets appeared without prior notification to accompany a flight of U.S. B-52 bombers – which hadn’t been due to have a fighter escort – through an area subject to Greek flight control. “Greece is not our political, economic or military equivalent or interlocutor,” Erdoğan added. “Establishing bases on Aegean islands by Greece does not hold any importance for Türkiye,” he said.

Although both NATO members, Türkiye and Greece have decades-old disputes over an array of issues, including territorial claims in the Aegean Sea and disputes over the airspace there.

Tensions flared in 2020 over exploratory drilling rights in areas of the Mediterranean Sea where Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration claim exclusive economic zones, leading to a naval standoff.

Türkiye has accused Greece of violating international agreements by militarizing islands in the Aegean Sea. But, Athens says it needs to defend the islands – many of which lie close to Türkiye's coast.

The president further said that he is curious about the United States' response to the Greek air defense system's harassment of Turkish jets.

“By serving Greece the F-35s it has denied us, the U.S. has with its own hands opened the way for these jets to be in the same bag with Russian air defense systems,” he added.

'Issue not S-400s, but Türkiye'

Citing the U.S. sanctions waiver for India despite a similar S-400 purchase, Erdoğan said the issue isn't the use of Russian air defense systems and U.S. products together, but Türkiye in particular.

Ankara's purchasing of S-400 air defense systems, of which the first delivery arrived in July 2019, has been a point of long-standing contention between Türkiye and the U.S.

The U.S.' response to the purchase was to unilaterally expel NATO ally Türkiye from the F-35 fighter jet development program, where it was a major manufacturer and buyer.

Türkiye has called the move unjust and demanded reimbursement for its $1.4 billion payment.

Washington argues that the S-400s could be used by Russia to covertly obtain classified details on the F-35 jets and that they are incompatible with NATO systems.

Türkiye, however, insists that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.

Türkiye is able to produce every product that it is denied of, Erdoğan said, criticizing the U.S. for blocking the sale of F-35 jets to Ankara over Russian S-400 defense systems.