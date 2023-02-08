Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Wednesday said that Athens supports rescue works in coordination with Turkish authorities in the aftermath of deadly earthquakes in 10 provinces of the country.

Speaking to CNN, he said Greece was one of the first countries to come to Türkiye’s help and added: “The conditions are difficult however we have good cooperation with the Turkish authorities.”

Mitsotakis continued to say that the people of both nations are friends and that it is time now to leave disputes aside.

He reiterated that the two countries helped each other in the 1999 Marmara and Athens earthquakes.

The two NATO members had already shown solidarity with each other during severe earthquakes in Türkiye and Greece in 1999. This aid, known as "earthquake diplomacy," helped bring about a phase of detente at the time.

Again, Türkiye's devastating earthquakes, which have led to the deaths of thousands, have prompted the first contact between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in months on Monday.