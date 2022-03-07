Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to visit Turkey on Sunday and hold a face-to-face meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

While the war between Ukraine and Russia is expected to dominate the agenda, the two leaders are also expected to discuss bilateral ties.

Mitsotakis will attend the service at Istanbul's Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate on Sunday, then Erdoğan will receive Mitsotakis, the two names will meet for lunch.

Two NATO allies and neighbors Turkey and Greece are at odds over a number of issues, including competing claims over jurisdiction in the Eastern Mediterranean, air space, energy, the ethnically split island of Cyprus and the status of the islands in the Aegean Sea.

The 64th round of the Consultative Talks between Turkey and Greece took place Feb. 22 in Athens.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected maritime boundary claims by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, stressing that their excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.

Turkish leaders have repeatedly stressed that Ankara is in favor of resolving outstanding problems in the region through international law, good neighborly relations, dialogue and negotiations.