As Türkiye and Greece resume negotiations to normalize relations, various topics – some stagnant, some pressing – are back on the discussion table. One significant issue is the Halki theological seminary, a historic institution located on Heybeliada, one of the Princes Islands near Istanbul.

Despite recent diplomatic efforts, both nations continue to confront various issues. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have met multiple times over the past two years, expressing a mutual desire to strengthen ties.

The seminary has been closed since 1971. Once a primary training ground for priests of the Greek Orthodox Church, its reopening is framed by Greek officials as a matter of religious freedom and minority rights. Turkish officials agree and have repeatedly signaled their support for its reopening.

A 2019 visit by then-Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras sparked hopes in Greece that the seminary would be reopened, as it marked the first time a sitting Greek leader was allowed to visit.

Founded on Oct. 1, 1844, the Halki Seminary served as the leading theological institution for the Eastern Orthodox Church until its closure due to a law that placed private higher education institutions under state control. Although the building has hosted exhibitions and conferences since then, it remains closed to educational activities. However, it is accessible to visitors from Istanbul, and there is an ongoing international campaign advocating for its reopening.

A recent report by the Greek daily Kathimerini highlighted the issue, with Greek officials emphasizing that the seminary's restoration should not be politicized. They argue that its reopening is fundamentally linked to broader principles of religious liberty and the historical ties of the Orthodox community to the region.

For several months, Türkiye's Ministry of Education has been in discussions with the Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarchate regarding the seminary's future. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew has expressed cautious optimism, suggesting that these talks could establish a higher educational institution under Turkish law, potentially including a theological school. While this could indicate a more inclusive approach to religious education, concerns remain about the conditions that may accompany the reopening.

Türkiye's Education Minister Yusuf Tekin and religious authorities visited the seminary in early June, characterizing the visit as exploratory. He emphasized that decisions regarding its future ultimately rest with Erdoğan and the foreign minister. Tekin expressed a personal desire for the seminary's reopening to reflect Türkiye's democratic maturity and its approach to secularism.

The discussions surrounding the Halki seminary also touch on broader minority rights issues, culture and history. Recent meetings between Erdoğan and representatives of the Muslim minority in Western Thrace illustrate Ankara's focus on addressing ethnic and religious minority concerns. As Türkiye seeks concessions from Greece, Halki's fate may depend on broader diplomatic negotiations regarding the rights of Muslim communities in Greece.

Türkiye has also expressed interest in preserving Ottoman monuments within Greece, while Athens insists that managing historical sites is a matter of national sovereignty.

The Turkish government has hinted that Greece may need to take reciprocal actions, such as reopening a closed mosque in Athens, for the seminary to reopen. Erdoğan has indicated that the future of Halki could hinge on improvements in the conditions of Muslim minorities in Western Thrace, where a significant population of Turkish-speaking descendants of the Ottoman Empire resides.

In the mid-19th century, Halki Seminary was founded during a period of significant change for the Greek Orthodox Church, which sought to maintain its identity amid the declining influence of the Ottoman Empire. The seminary provided a rigorous education in theology, philosophy and the arts, fostering a generation of educated clergy capable of leading the Orthodox community both spiritually and intellectually.

Halki quickly gained a reputation as the premier institution for Orthodox theological education, attracting students from Greece, the Balkans, the Middle East and parts of Eastern Europe. Its curriculum encompassed Orthodox doctrine, biblical studies, liturgics and pastoral care, preparing graduates for leadership roles within the Church.

The early 20th century marked a tumultuous period for the seminary and the Greek Orthodox community in Türkiye. The aftermath of World War I and the Turkish War of Independence led to significant political changes and social upheaval in the region. The 1923 Treaty of Lausanne established the modern boundaries of Türkiye and facilitated a population exchange between Greece and Türkiye, impacting the status of religious minorities in both countries.

During the subsequent decades, the seminary faced increasing restrictions. However, the most significant blow to Halki Seminary occurred in 1971 when the Turkish government formally closed the institution, citing legal and regulatory issues.