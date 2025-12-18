Hamas official Kamal Abu Awn said Israeli attacks continue in Gaza despite a cease-fire, describing the scale of destruction as an unprecedented catastrophe and urging Türkiye to play a mediator and peacekeeping role, while claiming Israel opposes Ankara’s involvement because it views Türkiye as an adversary.

Abu Awn, a Hamas official and aide to the group's martyred leader Yahya Sinwar, Abu Awn said the Palestinian side has sought Türkiye’s mediation since the start of the war and wants Turkish forces to serve as a peacekeeping presence in Gaza. He noted that Israel has rejected Türkiye’s participation, labeling Ankara an enemy, and said this position has been openly stated by Israeli officials, including at Israel’s consulate in New York.

Abu Awn said Palestinians trust Türkiye because of what he described as strong bonds of brotherhood, arguing that countries such as France, the U.K. and Germany openly support Israel and would not be credible as peacekeepers in Gaza.

Noting that Gaza has been almost completely destroyed, with hospitals, water wells, schools and universities deliberately targeted, Abu Awn said fewer than 10% of buildings remain standing, adding that none are livable.

Abu Awn said civilians sheltering in tents have also been hit by attacks and harsh weather, with heavy rains flooding makeshift camps, stressing that Israel continues to violate the cease-fire. He described the situation in Gaza as a disaster without historical precedent.

Addressing Israel’s demand that Hamas disarm as part of a cease-fire, Abu Awn said laying down weapons would not end the war, arguing Israel would continue its attacks regardless. He cited past massacres, including Sabra and Shatila, and said Gaza does not possess heavy weapons, noting that Israel and the U.S. have acknowledged most arms in Gaza have already been destroyed.

He claimed the real threat to regional and global security comes from Israel’s military capabilities, which he said pose dangers not only to Gaza but also to Lebanon, Syria and even Türkiye.

Türkiye, a fierce critic of Israel's military campaign in Gaza and with close ties to the Palestinian group, was a signatory to the U.S.-backed cease-fire deal. Ankara also worked with Arab mediators to arrange safe passage for Hamas fighters trapped in tunnels within Israeli-controlled areas of Gaza. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to travel to the U.S. to attend a meeting with senior officials from the U.S., Qatar and Egypt on the next phase of the Gaza cease-fire deal on Friday.

Israel has killed more than 69,000 people, mostly women and children, injured over 170,600 others, and left about 9,500 missing - many believed to be trapped under destroyed homes or still unaccounted for in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.