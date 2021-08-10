Sudan's Sovereign Council head Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan is expected to visit Turkey later this month, according to local media.

Al-Burhan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation during the visit, Alyoum Altaly newspaper reported.

A cabinet statement said the delegation accompanying al-Burhan will include the ministers of defense, finance, foreign affairs and agriculture.

According to the statement, a host of agreements are expected to be signed during the visit in the fields of defense, agriculture, infrastructure, health and education.

In May, the deputy chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, visited Turkey. During that visit, the two sides inked a number of agreements in the fields of agriculture, health, education and sports.

Turkey and Sudan recently decided to take strategic actions to further their cooperation in the agricultural, rail transportation, mining, oil and electricity sectors.