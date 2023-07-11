The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his re-election as the President of Uzbekistan.

In a statement, OTS Secretary-General Kubanychbek Omuraliev said the re-election reflected the confidence of the Uzbek nation in Mirziyoyev's "policies of strong reform and growth, as well as stability and prosperity of Uzbekistan."

The OTS head said he expects Uzbekistan to continue to further develop "multifaceted relations among the Turkic countries and strengthen close neighborliness, friendship and practical cooperation between the countries of the region."

"Omuraliev said he was sure that brotherly Uzbekistan, relying on its rich historical, cultural and spiritual heritage, centuries-old traditions of statehood, would make a great contribution to the unity of the Turkic world," the statement said.

The OTS, formerly called the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an international organization comprising of prominent independent Turkic countries that work together to elevate intra-b;loc relations as well as the union.