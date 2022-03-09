Twenty-three trucks carrying humanitarian assistance sent by Turkey have arrived in Ukraine, Moldova and Romania, the state-run Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said Tuesday.

In a statement, the agency said the aid includes 3,536 food parcels, 510 family tents, 26 general-purpose tents, 930 beds, 680 pillow sheet sets and 4,416 blankets.

It noted that six more trucks carrying humanitarian aid provided by AFAD are expected to arrive in Lviv, Ukraine today.

Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 474 civilians have been killed and 861 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to the U.N., which noted that conditions on the ground make it difficult to verify the true number.

Some 2 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, said the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees).