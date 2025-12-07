Growing ties between Hungary and Türkiye will be under the spotlight again on Monday as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will travel to Ankara as a guest of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The two leaders, both successful in domestic politics with consecutive election victories, have developed a good personal rapport that has also reflected on bilateral ties. This will be more evident as Turkish and Hungarian ministers will attend the first meeting of the Joint Consultation Mechanism in Istanbul, also on Monday.

Communications Directorate head Burhanettin Duran said in a social media post on Sunday that Orban will attend the seventh meeting of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between the two countries.

Duran noted that the two countries have maintained relations on the enhanced strategic partnership level and that Orban and Erdoğan were expected to exchange views both on relations as well as global and regional issues. Duran said several agreements to bolster bilateral cooperation are also expected to be signed during Orban’s visit.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalın will attend the consultation mechanism meeting in Istanbul. The Hungarian side will be represented by a delegation led by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto who will also hold separate talks with Fidan on the sidelines of the meeting.

Foreign Ministry sources said that the Turkish minister will discuss in the meeting the efforts to further strengthen and diversify the two countries’ broad cooperation on the basis of an enhanced strategic partnership. Fidan is expected to underscore that the Joint Consultation Mechanism, established for this purpose, represents an important step that reinforces the institutional foundation of bilateral ties and advances cooperation to a higher level. Fidan is also expected to note the need to accelerate joint efforts to deepen economic relations and increase mutual investments between the two countries. He will reaffirm the shared commitment to advance close cooperation in the defense industry through new projects.

He will emphasize that Hungary is an important partner in security cooperation and stress that the two countries will continue joint efforts in counterterrorism based on mutual interests.

Fidan will also exchange views on regional and global issues, particularly the Russia-Ukraine war, Gaza, Syria, the Balkans, the South Caucasus and Africa. He will note Türkiye’s appreciation for Hungary’s constructive stance and support for advancing Türkiye-EU relations.

The Türkiye-Hungary Joint Consultation Mechanism was established with the participation of foreign and defense ministers, intelligence chiefs and defense industry officials to help strengthen bilateral cooperation in the military, security, defense industry and counterterrorism fields.

The mechanism is planned to convene at least once a year, alternating between Türkiye and Hungary.

The two countries’ relations trace back to the Ottoman era as a military victory by Ottomans in 16th century reshaped Hungary, effectively dividing the country for decades before it was reunited in 17th century. Under the leadership of President Erdoğan, the two countries have inched closer to each other, drawing from their cultural proximity. The close ties ultimately led Hungary to become an observer member of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which was co-founded by Türkiye.

Flourishing economic ties aside, the two countries also became closer in the context of the European Union. Türkiye has long struggled to gain membership in European Union, and Hungary has been one of few steadfast supporters of this goal.

Orban is also the only voice in the EU that opposes an all-out conflict with Russia and like Erdoğan, supports a just, fair peace between Russia and Ukraine.