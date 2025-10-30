If the EU has its Copenhagen criteria, Türkiye has also its own Ankara criteria for membership to the bloc, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Ankara, Erdoğan said: "We will open up to Europe and the world with the 'Ankara criteria.' Türkiye could make rapid progress toward full EU membership if the bloc recognizes the country’s demonstrated determination.”

Merz, for his part, said, “We want to see Türkiye in the EU.” However, he said “Türkiye has not yet fulfilled the criteria for EU candidacy.”

Türkiye has the longest history with the union and the longest negotiation process. The country signed an association agreement with the EU's predecessor in 1964, the European Economic Community (EEC), which is usually regarded as a first step to eventually becoming a candidate. Applying for official candidacy in 1987, Türkiye had to wait until 1999 to be granted the status of a candidate country. For the start of the negotiations, however, Türkiye had to wait another six years, until 2005, a uniquely long process compared with other candidates.

The two leaders also touched upon bilateral defense ties.

“We welcome steps by Germany in defense cooperation, such as the Eurofighter sale,” Erdoğan said, indicating that the two countries have a high potential in the defense industry. "We must focus on joint projects."

“In light of the changing security conditions in Europe, we need to leave behind the difficulties in supplying defense industry products and focus on joint projects,” he added.

Merz said Germany will pursue closer cooperation with Türkiye on security policy. He hailed Türkiye’s Eurofighter purchase as “enhancing NATO's security.”

Germany has shown willingness to cooperate with Türkiye in the field of armaments. Ankara is seeking to be included in the European armament strategy SAFE, which aims to strengthen the European defense industry.

SAFE, adopted by EU leaders in May, is meant to provide competitively priced, long-term loans to accelerate urgent defense procurement.

It forms part of the European Commission's ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030, aiming to mobilize over 800 billion euros ($928.17 billion) in defense spending.

While the loans will be available only to EU member states, Ukraine and European Free Trade Association-European Economic Area (EEA-EFTA) countries will also be eligible to participate in joint procurement under the scheme.

Türkiye, which is a member of NATO but not the EU, is technically eligible to access EU defense industry financing and joint procurement programs as part of the bloc's 150 billion euro Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative.

However, Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration have opposed Ankara’s inclusion, citing ongoing disputes in the Aegean and the island of Cyprus. Approval from all EU members is required for Türkiye’s entry.

German stance on Israeli aggression

On the other hand, Erdoğan criticized Germany’s stance against Israel despite its attacks on civilians in Gaza.

“Does Germany not see Israel’s renewed attacks on Gaza? Does it not see Israel imposes famine, genocide on Gaza?”

He added that: “It is our humanitarian duty as Türkiye, Germany and others to end the famine and massacres in Gaza.”

The German leader earlier laid a wreath at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of modern Türkiye, as he made his inaugural visit to Ankara.

Merz signed the remembrance book at the site, hailing Atatürk for ushering in a new "era" when founding the Turkish republic 102 years ago.

"His ideas continue to have an impact today in the deep-rooted friendship between the Federal Republic of Germany and the Republic of Türkiye," the German leader wrote.

Following his visit to the mausoleum, he wrote on social media that: "We are entering a new geopolitical phase. Therefore, we must expand our strategic partnerships. We should make even better use of the enormous potential of our relations with Türkiye. We can build here on a strong foundation."

"We share special and diverse relations with Türkiye: in foreign and security policy matters, but also in the areas of migration, energy and trade. I want to further expand our close partnership. For this, I am in Ankara and will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," he said.