President Erdoğan said Wednesday that the Iğdır-Nakhchivan pipeline will strengthen Türkiye-Azerbaijan energy cooperation and advance strategic initiatives.

"Today, we are actualizing a project for our countries that will guarantee Nakhchivan's energy security for a long time,” Erdoğan said via videoconference at the opening ceremony of the pipeline with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Erdoğan said Ankara and Baku are determined to jointly implement all kinds of projects for regional peace, prosperity and stability.

Erdoğan said Türkiye and Azerbaijan stand for peace and stability.

"We seek only peace and cooperation in our region. We have taken many steps so far, and we are determined to implement every project aimed at regional peace and prosperity together in the future," Erdoğan said.

For his part, Aliyev said oil and gas pipeline projects have not only united Türkiye and Azerbaijan but also changed the energy map of Eurasia.

"The unity between Türkiye and Azerbaijan is a great contribution to the Turkic world. President Erdoğan plays a significant role in uniting the Turkic world."

