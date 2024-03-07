Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan that an immediate cease-fire was necessary in Gaza, as they met in Washington on Thursday, according to diplomatic sources.

Israel has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas incursion, which claimed about 1,200 lives. The military campaign and siege have also led to mass displacement, destruction and shortages of food.

The meeting also highlighted the necessity for the Ukraine war not to prolong further, and emphasized that the resolution should be within the "territorial and political integrity of Ukraine."

The interaction also underscored Türkiye’s determination in fighting terrorist organizations in Syria, urging the U.S. to act in accordance with the spirit of alliance and sever its ties with the PKK's affiliated terrorist groups.

The importance of political stability in Iraq was also underlined, with the issue of combating "entrenched terrorist organizations" in the region discussed.

Support for the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process was also deliberated, and it was stressed that progress in this regard would be crucial for the well-being of the Caucasus region.