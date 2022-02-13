Ahead of his two-day visit to Abu Dhabi on Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan underlined that increased collaboration between Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will also benefit the wider region.

During the visit, all aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed, including opportunities to enhance cooperation and regional and international developments. Erdoğan is also expected to visit EXPO 2020 Dubai.

In an exclusive article written for UAE-based daily Khaleej Times on Saturday, Erdoğan said Turkey is strengthening its relations with the UAE based on mutual trust and respect.

Expressing satisfaction with the two countries' relations evolving toward collaboration, the president said the "growing rapprochement between Turkey and the UAE is gaining new impetus as a result of our bilateral visits."

"I believe that increased collaboration between the two countries will benefit our region as well. It is especially noteworthy that the rapprochement developed during a period of growing global competition," he wrote.

"The two countries have the potential to collaborate in a wide range of areas across the globe, particularly in our immediate neighborhood and Africa," he outlined.

"Turkey, with its geopolitical location, human capital, area of activity, production capacity and stabilizing role, has become a center of attraction, and is always open to constructive collaboration.

"The fact that recently intensified dialogue between Turkey and the UAE has now evolved into real collaboration demonstrates that if we take the initiative, we can shape our common future together," the president wrote.

Erdoğan added, "Turkey and the UAE together can contribute to regional peace, stability and prosperity."

"As Turkey, we do not separate the security and stability of the United Arab Emirates and our other brothers in the Gulf region from the security and stability of our own country. We believe wholeheartedly in the importance of deepening our cooperation in this context in the future," Erdoğan wrote.

On his upcoming visit to the UAE, Erdoğan said it will "not only demonstrate the importance we attach to the friendship between the two countries but will also allow us to further our cooperation."

Erdoğan’s visit comes after Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) visited Turkey for the first time since 2012 in November of last year.

Erdoğan and MBZ oversaw the signing of almost a dozen cooperation agreements, including in technology, energy, trade and the environment, as well as deals allowing direct investments and cooperation between the two countries’ stock exchanges and central banks. Abu Dhabi also announced a $10 billion fund for investments in Turkey during the visit.

‘Biggest trade partner’

"In addition to energy, health, agriculture, logistics, infrastructure, finance and tourism, we aim to advance cooperation between Turkey and the UAE on climate change, water and food security as well," he wrote, and added, "both sides are eager to set new targets for further investment and cooperation."

The trade volume of $7.3 billion in 2019 climbed by 21% to $8.9 billion in 2020, the president elaborated.

"This cooperation will have positive reflections not only in bilateral relations but also at the regional level. In this context, these positive developments in our relations are valuable in and of themselves," he said.

He noted that Turkey "values all of the countries in the region," while adding that the UAE is Ankara’s biggest trading partner among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members.

Citing the most recent non-oil trade volume between the two countries, Erdoğan said Turkey intends to double that volume in the coming years.

Similarly speaking to the daily, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that on trade and investment, holding the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting in November 2021, after almost five years, was an important step.

"We are pleased to see that the relations between Turkey and the UAE are put on the right track again. Our countries clearly demonstrated their will to open a new page in our relations. The current momentum in all fields of our relations is testimony of the fact that both sides have been ready and eager to carry the bilateral cooperation further," he added, indicating that Turkey-UAE cooperation has a "bright future."

"Our relations derive its strength from common cultural values and strong bonds between our peoples," Çavuşoğlu added.

He continued to say that new political dynamics in the region and the world present both challenges and opportunities. "We can overcome these challenges and make use of opportunities only if we are able to achieve meaningful cooperation and solidarity," he urged.

Tensions left behind

The two countries have seen their ties affected by regional tensions, including the conflict in Libya, where the UAE and Turkey have backed opposing sides in recent years.

Turkey last year accused the UAE of bringing chaos to the Middle East through its interventions in Libya and Yemen, while the UAE and several other countries criticized Turkey’s military actions.

Relations hit an all-time low when Erdoğan said that Ankara could suspend diplomatic ties with the Abu Dhabi administration after the UAE-Israel deal.

Turkey also sided with Qatar in a Gulf dispute, putting it at odds with the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, while Turkish support last year helped Libya’s United Nations-backed government in Tripoli drive back UAE-supported forces attempting to seize the capital.

However, the year 2021 saw Turkey seeking warmer ties with several regional countries and longtime foes after many tumultuous years.

Converging interests have driven regional power shifts in the Middle East, mainly led by regional powerhouses Turkey and the UAE.

The diplomatic maneuvering signals a growing realization across the region that the United States' interest is moving elsewhere and that now is the time for negotiations that were unthinkable just a year ago.

Turkey is also engaged in an effort to mend frayed ties with other regional powers, including Egypt and Saudi Arabia.