Türkiye's efforts to stop the fighting in Ukraine and open the vital grain corridor were appreciated by India and the rest of the world, Türkiye's Ambassador to New Delhi Fırat Sunel stated on Friday.

Noting that India, like Türkiye, wants the war in Ukraine to end as soon as possible through diplomacy and dialogue, Sunel said: "In this context, Türkiye's mediation efforts to establish a cease-fire and to open a grain corridor, which is important for global food security, have been appreciated in India as well as all over the world."

Sunel made the comments while answering an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent's questions about bilateral relations between Türkiye and India.

The ambassador also emphasized that the countries cooperate on regional and global issues, such as the developments in Afghanistan and Ukraine.

Sunel stated that in the context of Afghanistan, issues such as human rights, humanitarian aid, migration, refugee flows and the fight against terrorism are of close interest to both countries.

"Both countries want the establishment of peace, security and stability in Afghanistan, and they closely follow the steps taken by each other in this direction," Sunel said.

The ambassador highlighted that the two countries uphold common values such as democracy and the rule of law, and that they have a positive tradition of cooperation in international platforms such as the United Nations, the G-20 and the World Trade Organization.

"The two countries have the potential to develop cooperation on problems that threaten the whole world, such as climate change, the fight against terrorism and food security," Sunel added.

Türkiye was among the first nations to recognize India's independence in 1947, opening a diplomatic mission the following year. India was among the first countries to have voiced its condemnation of the military coup attempt in Türkiye in 2016 and had responded positively to Türkiye’s security concerns about the Gülenist Terror Group’s (FETÖ) activities.