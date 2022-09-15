Ties between Indonesia and Türkiye are getting closer and stronger as they enjoy brotherly, sincere and powerful relations in every sector, the Indonesian envoy to Türkiye said Wednesday in Ankara.

Speaking at the 77th anniversary of Indonesia's Independence Day, Ambassador Lalu Muhammad Iqbal said that although the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1950, they have had long-rooted ties since the Ottoman era in the 15th century.

"In the midst of very difficult times during the (coronavirus) pandemic, Indonesia-Türkiye relations were not slowing down. In fact, we were getting closer and stronger."

He thanked Türkiye, saying "a friend in need is a friend indeed."

He also noted that Ankara and Jakarta are keen to launch the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's upcoming visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

Also speaking at the event, Türkiye's Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said the two countries had introduced "a greater momentum in our relations" thanks to high-level visits and contacts made recently.

"We aspire to organize the first session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council during the official visit of President Erdoğan to Bali in November," he added.

Highlighting that both countries are important in their own regions, Varank said: "We strive to enhance and diversify our collaboration in a wide range of areas such as trade, science and technology, agriculture, and the defense industry."

Türkiye and Indonesia enjoy close and multifaceted relations. In the 16th century, the Sultanate of Aceh had asked for the Ottoman Empire’s assistance against Portuguese aggression. Ottoman support to Aceh back then marked the beginning of official relations between the two countries.