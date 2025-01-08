The Indonesian Embassy in Ankara on Tuesday launched a series of events that will continue throughout 2025 to mark the 75th anniversary of bilateral ties with Türkiye as the two countries grow closer by the day and expand cooperation in several fields.

Expressing that the two countries’ partnership has grown stronger over the decades, Jakarta’s Ambassador to Ankara Achmad Rizal Purnama said: “Together, we have strengthened our trade relations, celebrated our rich cultures and confronted our global challenges. Our nations have stood by each other. This spirit of solidarity shone in moments of need when Türkiye extended its support during Indonesia’s natural disasters and when Indonesia stood resolutely with Türkiye after its devastating earthquakes.”

The envoy continued to emphasize the potential between Ankara and Jakarta, pointing out five areas – trade in creating jobs, fostering innovation, and unlocking shared prosperity; defense in strengthening industries and safeguarding peace and stability in their respective regions; energy in collaborating on clean energy for sustainable growth; health in elevating the quality of life through better health care systems and infrastructure in building a solid foundation for long-term development.

“In 25 years, we will mark 100 years of partnership in a vastly different world. Both Indonesia and Türkiye are poised to rise as global powers. We have responsibilities that extend beyond our borders,” Purnama said. “As leaders of the Global South, we must champion peace, justice and prosperity worldwide. To address urgent global issues like climate change, humanitarian crises and inequality, we must act together, with resolve and collaboration.”

Besides setting the agenda for future bilateral ties and yearlong events, the embassy also unveiled an official logo and tagline for the anniversary, which was created by an Indonesian student in Türkiye to symbolize the closeness of the two nations.

“The tagline, ‘Partnership for the People, for the New World,’ reflects our commitment to delivering real benefits for our citizens ... and contributing to a more just and prosperous global order,” the ambassador added.

The event was attended by the chairperson of the Türkiye-Indonesia Parliamentary Friendship Group, Ayşe Böhürler, representatives of the media, the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Culture, the Council of Higher Education (YÖK), the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), the National Agency, Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) and defense firms, as well as many others.