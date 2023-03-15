Intercommunal dialogue is necessary to fight Islamophobia, Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) President Taha Ayhan said Wednesday.

Speaking at a conference to mark March 15 International Day to Combat Islamophobia in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku, Ayhan highlighted the importance of dialogue in the face of rising anti-Muslim hatred and racism in the West.

Pointing to the importance of establishing an intercommunal dialogue to fight Islamophobia, Ayhan said people need to realize that Islamophobia is a type of xenophobia and xenophobia is a crime against humanity.

“I believe that besides states, the support of global institutions is also necessary for the fight against Islamophobia,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a video message, the Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the U.N.’s Alliance of Civilizations, Miguel Angel Moratinos said Islamophobia is not just about being against Islam as a religion and Muslims, but also being against humanity as whole and human rights.