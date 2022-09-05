The Interior Ministry on Monday announced that it had sent notices to request aid from 81 province’s governorates for flood-hit Pakistan as part of a relief project in coordination with the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The statement pointed out that Türkiye’s humanitarian aid to the country continued and that in the first stage, 10,000 tents, 50,000 packages of food, hygiene and baby items were sent through the air bridge.

"For the humanitarian aid campaign initiated under the coordination of the AFAD, a circular was sent to the governorships of 81 provinces. Within the scope of the circular, the in-kind aids from the governorates will be coordinated by the AFAD provincial directorates and sent to the areas affected by the flood."

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan's northern mountains have brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,290, including 453 children. The inundation, blamed on climate change, is still spreading.

A Turkish ministerial team arrived in Pakistan last week to express solidarity and support for the South Asian country.

So far, 11 Turkish military aircraft and two "Kindness Trains" have been dispatched.

Pakistani students of the Türkiye Alumni association who studied in the country stepped up their efforts to help those in Pakistan in need after unprecedented flooding.

The association, delivering hot meals to those in need, continues its activities across the country and lends a helping hand to disaster victims.

Türkiye, which has been hosting international students from all over the world for many years, is also a center of attraction for Pakistani students with the Türkiye Scholarships carried out under the coordination of the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB).

A total of 95,891 applications were made from Pakistan between 1992 and 2022 for Türkiye Scholarships, which Pakistani students have shown great interest in.

The number of graduates from Pakistani who completed their education and achieved successful work in their country, including those who study by their own means, has reached 1,547.

Established in Islamabad on Nov. 26, 2020, the Pakistan Türkiye Alumni Association is among the most active alumni associations. So far, the association has implemented three projects aimed at bringing together the graduates of Türkiye and increasing the Türkiye-Pakistan trade volume.