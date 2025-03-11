President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called on the global community to undertake responsibility for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, which has been devastated by Israeli attacks since Oct. 7, 2023, as he reiterated Türkiye's strong solidarity with Palestine.

Erdoğan spoke at the Brotherhood Iftar with Palestinians at Beştepe Millet Exhibition Hall in the capital Ankara.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s unwavering solidarity with the people in Gaza, he called on Muslim countries and the international community to take responsibility for Gaza’s reconstruction. "Our efforts are not limited to Gaza or the West Bank; we are committed to peace and stability across our entire region," he said, vowing to continue working tirelessly toward this goal.

Erdoğan denounced Israel's 471-day genocidal attacks on Gaza, calling it a "stain on human history."

He stated that over 61,000 Palestinians had been killed, including more than 200 journalists and over 330 healthcare workers, whom he said were deliberately targeted.

"We have witnessed, with both anger and shame, a madness that takes sadistic pleasure in killing babies," Erdoğan said.

He urged the international community to take responsibility and act decisively to end the suffering in Gaza.

Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye mobilized all available resources to support Gaza.

"We have been the voice of the oppressed Palestinians on every international platform," he said, highlighting Türkiye's role in encouraging nine more countries to recognize Palestine.

Ankara has also taken concrete steps, including joining the genocide case against Israel, delivering 100,000 tons of humanitarian aid, and completely halting trade with Israel, the president said, as he criticized those who attempted to discredit Palestine’s resistance and distort the truth to appease the Zionist regime.

Regarding the recent agreement between the Syrian government and PKK's Syrian offshoot YPG-led SDF forces, Erdoğan reiterated Ankara's commitment to preserving Syria’s territorial integrity, unity, and stability, emphasizing the importance of eliminating terrorist threats in the region.

Erdoğan said that the successful implementation of the agreement aimed at ensuring Syria’s security and peace will ultimately benefit the Syrian people. He continued by highlighting the need for cooperation and unity in the region, stating that strengthening solidarity would help dismantle destabilizing threats and safeguard the future.

The president also underscored Türkiye's hope for an end to internal conflicts in Syria, expressing a desire for lasting peace and stability.