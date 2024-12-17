President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Austrian Prime Minister Karl Nehammer that international support was essential to reconstruct Syria and encourage the voluntary return of refugees to the country, as the two leaders spoke over the phone on Tuesday, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

"President Erdoğan also noted that the international community's support is essential for the reconstruction of Syria and the restoration of the infrastructure that has collapsed due to the civil war and that everyone needs to contribute to the return and reconstruction efforts," the directorate said.

The president reiterated the idea that it was also crucial to wipe out terrorist organizations and protect Syria's territorial integrity.

Erdoğan told Nehammer that the Syrian people will now decide the future of their country, as he highlighted that it is crucial to eliminate all terrorist organizations operating in the country, including the PKK and Daesh and to protect the country's territorial integrity during the process.

He also noted that establishing stability and safety in Syria was crucial to encourage the safe, dignified and voluntary return of Syrian refugees.