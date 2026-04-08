Iran has accepted the cease-fire as a foundation for a complete end to the war and future talks with the United States, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan during a phone call.

Araghchi told Fidan that Iran accepted the cease-fire on the basis of its 10-point proposal, which will serve as the framework for negotiations with the United States.

Fidan held a phone call with Araghchi and expressed Türkiye’s satisfaction with the temporary cease-fire, Foreign Ministry sources said. He said Ankara would continue its efforts to establish a permanent peace.

Türkiye recently joined Pakistan and Egypt in diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

After Araghchi, Fidan held a phone call with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. Sources said the two top diplomats discussed steps for elevating the temporary cease-fire to a permanent, regional truce.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a two-week cease-fire with Iran on Tuesday, saying Tehran presented a "workable" 10-point proposal for negotiations.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council said the 10-point proposal delivered to the U.S. through Pakistani mediation includes a key U.S. commitment to non-aggression, continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of uranium enrichment, and the lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions.

The proposal also includes paying compensation to Iran, withdrawing U.S. combat forces from the region and ending the war on all fronts, including the war against Hezbollah in Lebanon.