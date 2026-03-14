Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed gratitude to the Turkish people and the Republic of Türkiye for their support and prayers, saying the solidarity shown toward Iran has been a strong source of morale.

Araghchi shared a message in Turkish on the social media platform X, thanking the Turkish nation for its support during a difficult period for Iran.

“The prayers of the brotherly Turkish nation and the solidarity shown by the friendly Republic of Türkiye for the Iranian people are a great source of strength and morale for us,” Araghchi said.

He added that Iran will continue to firmly defend its sovereignty and the security of its people.

Araghchi also expressed hope that justice and peace would ultimately prevail.