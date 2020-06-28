Turkey will send medical aid to Iraqi and Turkmen people, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın said Sunday.

The aid will be dispatched upon the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Thanking Turkey on Twitter, Iraqi Turkmen Front head Erşat Salihi said this will reduce coronavirus cases in the country.

"Turkey always stands with its Turkmen and Iraqi brothers," Kalın responded to Salihi's post.

Iraq has so far reported more than 43,000 virus cases and 1,660 deaths.

As the fight against the pandemic continues, Turkey has come to the forefront as a humanitarian leader while still maintaining its domestic success against the coronavirus. Almost two-thirds of the world have requested medical supplies from Turkey in their fight against COVID-19 and nearly half of these requests have been met.

Turkey’s aid packages mostly include medical masks, protective overalls and gloves, as well as disinfectants. All equipment is produced at military-owned factories and at sewing workshops that produce uniforms and other clothing for the army.

Turkey is the third-largest provider of medical aid in the world, Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kıran said last week, reflecting on his country's entrepreneurial and humanitarian understanding of foreign policy.

Speaking via video link at a session of the Fourth Brussels Conference on regional approaches to the coronavirus, Kıran said that Turkey has helped 131 countries worldwide during the pandemic.