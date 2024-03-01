The Iraqi and Turkish governments will soon prepare their own proposals on how to overcome the long-troubled area of cooperation in the fight against terrorism and create a roadmap that will boost ties and eliminate threats, Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said.

Speaking to Daily Sabah in an exclusive interview, Hussein said: ““We are going to present a paper to the next meeting and the Turkish side is going to present theirs and on the basis on these papers there will be a common plan.”

“We started serious talks with the Turkish side. We had a meeting in December – a meeting of the council of political and security joint committee,” Hussein said, indicating that the meeting happened in a highly positive atmosphere. Another meeting is planned for next month.

Saying that momentous talks are ongoing on how to deal with security issues, Hussein underlined that they comprise both the security within the two states as well as the security between the two states.

“We hope that we can reach a conclusion in our discussions so that we can secure the area and then we will not need any attacks on some groups in Iraq.”

The issue of the fight against terrorism has long been on the agenda of the two countries, causing tensions now and again in relations. The PKK having a presence within Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is causing national security concerns for Ankara ans is prompting Türkiye to launch unilateral attacks against terrorist targets on Iraqi soil – which Iraq describes as a violation against its sovereignty.