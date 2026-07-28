Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi arrived in Ankara on Tuesday for an official visit at the invitation of President Tayyip Erdoğan, with the leaders set to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Al-Zaidi was received at the airport by Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and is due to meet Erdoğan at the presidential complex later in the day.

The talks are expected to focus on boosting cooperation between Türkiye and Iraq, particularly in the areas of the economy, water, security and investment.

This is the first visit to Türkiye by the young prime minister since he took office in May.