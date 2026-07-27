Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi will visit Türkiye on Tuesday, the Turkish Presidency’s Communications Directorate confirmed on Monday. It will be the first visit to Türkiye by the young premier since he took office in May. The Directorate said al-Zaidi was invited by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and talks between Turkish and Iraqi officials during his visit would focus on security, trade, energy, transportation, water management, as well as an exchange of views on regional and global developments.

The prime minister is expected to sign several memoranda of understanding on cooperation with Türkiye in various fields. During Erdoğan’s visit to Baghdad two years ago, the two countries signed a series of agreements, particularly related to the Development Road Project and political, security and economic cooperation. That visit also paved the way for a Strategic Framework Agreement between the two neighbors.

He reaffirmed the future agreements with Türkiye that would be signed during his visit when he received Turkish Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu last week. During the meeting, he emphasized the deep-rooted ties and shared interests between the two countries, as well as the importance of strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in investment.