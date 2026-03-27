Israel poses the biggest obstacle to peace in the region, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, warning that continued war risks deepening regional instability and creating long-term divisions between societies.

Speaking on a live broadcast on a Haber, Fidan said the war, unfolding “before the eyes of the entire world,” is having severe consequences for both the region and global politics, adding that Türkiye’s priority from the outset has been to prevent the conflict, contain its spread and keep the country out of the war.

He reiterated that Israel’s position remains the primary barrier to achieving peace, as Türkiye continues to push for an immediate cease-fire and a diplomatic resolution.

Fidan said Israel continues to leverage its structural influence over U.S. politics while pursuing a broader strategic agenda for the region, warning that this dynamic remains the biggest obstacle to peace.

“If Israel believes there are further opportunities to exploit or deepen the conflict based on its analysis of the current war, it will continue on this path,” he said. “At this point, the biggest obstacle to peace is Israel’s position.”

Fidan noted that the United States is facing growing domestic pressure ahead of upcoming elections, with public scrutiny mounting over the continuation of the war.

He said Washington’s initial military objectives – first targeting Iran’s nuclear capabilities and later its missile and defense industry infrastructure – have largely been declared achieved, raising questions about the rationale for prolonging the conflict.

“Both the American public and the international community are asking: if these objectives have been met, why continue a war that carries serious global economic consequences?” Fidan said.

He pointed to increasing pressure on the U.S. administration to justify the continuation of the conflict, adding that this has also fueled ongoing, albeit cautious, efforts toward a diplomatic resolution.

Fidan stressed, however, that a key challenge remains the international community’s inability to exert effective pressure on Israel, similar to the situation seen in Gaza.

“The problem, as in Gaza and other cases, is that the world cannot apply meaningful pressure on Israel,” he said.

He added that if the United States seeks to reach a negotiated settlement with Iran, it will need to be prepared to use its influence over Israel more decisively.

“If Washington is to reach an agreement with Iran, it must be willing to exercise serious leverage over Israel. We will see who can exert influence over whom,” Fidan said, describing the situation as a structural issue at the heart of the conflict.

He warned that beyond immediate destruction, the conflict risks leaving behind long-term instability, comparing its impact to lasting damage that can prevent recovery for decades.

“Even if this war ends at some point, the instability it leaves behind could last for years. Conflicts between societies and countries can create deep-rooted hostility, making cooperation, development and prosperity nearly impossible,” Fidan said.

Fidan noted that Türkiye has been working intensively through diplomatic channels since the outbreak of the conflict, as it did during last year’s “12-day war,” to push for a cease-fire and de-escalation.

He said negotiations appear to have reached an initial stage, with indirect contacts underway through Pakistan and coordination continuing with both the United States and Iran.

“Today, we held extensive talks with both sides to better understand their positions and expectations,” he said, adding that Türkiye is actively conveying messages between the parties.

Fidan underlined that current negotiating positions have shifted significantly compared to those before the war, particularly for Iran, which had entered talks to avoid such a conflict.

“Now that the war has caused a certain level of destruction, Iran’s expectations in negotiations will naturally be different,” he said, noting that this complicates mediation efforts.

He emphasized that initial positions in negotiations are often deliberately set high and should not be taken at face value.

“If there is genuine intent on both sides, a point of convergence can always be found,” Fidan said.

The minister stressed that the key to progress lies in sustaining negotiations, ensuring sincerity and rebuilding trust between the parties.

He pointed to Iran’s deep loss of confidence in the United States following previous negotiation rounds that collapsed into conflict, while noting that Washington is currently showing willingness to engage diplomatically.

Israel’s strategy risks deepening divisions among Muslim countries

Fidan said Israel’s actions during the war risk planting long-term divisions across the region, warning that the conflict could make unity among Muslim countries increasingly difficult.

“At this stage, we see that as war was launched against Iran, a dangerous seed of discord has also been sown in the region through Israeli expansionism — one that could make it nearly impossible for Muslims in the region to come together again,” he said.

He stressed that Türkiye’s top priority is to prevent such divisions from taking root, adding that Ankara had advised Iran from the outset to avoid actions that could escalate tensions with neighboring countries.

Fidan recalled that during the previous “12-day war,” Iran refrained from targeting Gulf countries despite being attacked, and said Türkiye encouraged a similar approach in the current situation.

He warned that retaliatory actions could create long-term consequences that would ultimately serve Israel’s strategic interests.

“We advised all parties: remain patient and avoid reactions that could leave lasting damage. This would play directly into Israel’s desired scenario – prolonged conflict among Islamic countries in the region,” he said.

Fidan said Türkiye has consistently urged both Iran and other regional actors not to fall into what he described as a trap, emphasizing that Ankara’s diplomatic efforts are built around preventing such escalation.

“This is why we are often targeted by Israel, because we recognize this strategy and are trying to counter it,” he added.

He acknowledged that the prevailing mood in the region is far from calm, with countries increasingly adopting more hardline positions due to ongoing attacks.

“The dominant psychology is: ‘We are under attack and must respond,’” Fidan said, noting that even countries that have supported Iran are now leaning toward stronger reactions.

He said Türkiye, along with Pakistan, has been among the few actors reminding regional countries to focus on the broader picture and underlying causes of the conflict.

“Many countries are acting under pressure, as they are facing missile strikes and attacks, and are struggling to respond to their own public, which is living under constant alarm and in shelters,” he said.

Fidan added that Türkiye has sought to calm tensions, including during a high-level meeting in Riyadh convened to address the attacks.

He said Türkiye emphasized that the strikes were not isolated incidents but part of a broader pattern of U.S. and Israeli actions in the region.

“While we consider these attacks unjustified, our position is clear: countries that have not provoked conflict should not be targeted. Such actions neither serve Iran’s strategy nor regional stability, and instead create conditions that benefit Israel in the long term,” he said.

Fidan noted that tensions escalated further even during the Riyadh meeting, with missiles launched toward the Saudi capital.

Fidan also warned that unforeseen developments could still arise, regardless of the parties’ intentions, but said Türkiye is maintaining intensive contacts at the highest level to prevent escalation.

He highlighted the role of regional mediators, saying Pakistan is playing a central role, while Türkiye is in constant coordination with Egypt and other countries in the region. European partners are also closely engaged in diplomatic efforts.

Fidan said there is a broad global consensus, similar to the Gaza war, that the conflict must end as soon as possible, stressing that this expectation now needs to be translated into concrete action by key countries.