President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Israel cannot establish security by killing children and women, or by bombing hospitals, schools, mosques and churches in Gaza.

In a message he posted on his social media account, the president said Israel has been acting like a terrorist group rather than a state, with the contribution of outside actors, as he noted that attacks against Gaza will only bring more pain, death and tears.

He also criticized Western media outlets for trying to legitimize violence against the innocent people in Gaza.

Erdoğan also called on all countries and international institutions to support efforts to establish a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza.

"We believe that by setting up new mechanisms to guarantee the safety of all living in these lands, our region will achieve lasting stability," he said, as he urged Israel to immediately halt attacks against civilians and its operations, which have also reached the level of genocide.

Erdoğan reiterated that Türkiye is ready to undertake responsibility to stop the ongoing violence and prevent further humanitarian tragedy in Palestine.