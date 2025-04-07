Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he discussed means to prevent a conflict with Türkiye with U.S. President Donald Trump, calling him the ideal mediator.

Shortly before their meeting, the White House announced that Trump and Netanyahu's plans to hold a joint news conference had been canceled. The White House did not offer any immediate explanation for why it was scrapped.

"We don't want to see Syria being used by anyone, including Turkey, as a base to attack Israel," Netanyahu said, adding that Türkiye has a great relationship with the U.S. and that they discussed how Israel can avoid conflict with Türkiye. Referring to Trump's favorable relations with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Netanyahu claimed the U.S. president could be the ideal mediator to avoid the escalation of conflict between Ankara and Tel Aviv.