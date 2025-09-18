President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan denounced Israel’s latest ground assault in Gaza as a new phase of genocide against the Palestinian people, warning that Tel Aviv now endangers not only Palestine but the entire region’s stability.

Erdoğan and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met in the capital Ankara, discussed regional and global developments, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

The president said during the meeting that Israel’s genocide in Gaza has entered a new stage with the latest ground assaults; that Israel threatens not only Palestine but also regional stability; and that the attack targeting Qatar is proof of this.

Erdoğan noted that the number of leaders and opinion leaders criticizing Israel is increasing, that efforts are ongoing to intensify international pressure on Israel, and that Türkiye will continue, resolutely and on every platform, to put the Palestinian cause and Israel’s aggression on the agenda.

President Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye’s priority is to secure an urgent cease-fire in Gaza and end the humanitarian tragedy in the region; that Israel displays its stance that undermines peace at every opportunity; and that Türkiye will be the voice of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly.

Erdoğan said the Islamic world must be more united and act in greater solidarity to counter the Israeli threat; that establishing full political unity in Palestine would strengthen these efforts; and that Türkiye will continue to support these endeavors.

