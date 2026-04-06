Israel is fueling regional tensions and undermining efforts to end conflicts, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday, while stressing that Türkiye’s priority remains shielding the country from instability and strengthening its economy.

Speaking at a news conference after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, the president said Israel is reinforcing its role as a source of instability in the region through its actions in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, criticizing the Israeli government for deliberately obstructing initiatives aimed at ending ongoing conflicts.

"By keeping Al-Aqsa Mosque closed, introducing the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners, and carrying out attacks in Lebanon and Syria, Israel confirms and reinforces that it is a country that feeds on tension," Erdoğan said, adding that the Israeli government continues to undermine all efforts aimed at ending the war.

Erdoğan said Türkiye has acted responsibly since the start of the conflict affecting Iran and the Gulf, warning that the war risks spreading across the region as it enters its 38th day.

“If there is even the slightest chance to silence the guns and open space for negotiations, we are making a sincere effort to seize it,” Erdoğan said, describing the conflict as “unlawful, meaningless and illegitimate” and calling for its immediate end.

He warned that “as the war drags on, the fire could spread to other countries,” and added that those prolonging the conflict for political survival should remember that “one day, the tide turns.”

Drawing a sharp historical comparison between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Nazi German leader Adolf Hitler, Erdoğan said, “Those who follow Hitler’s path today are acting not only against humanity but also against their own people,” urging the international community to “put a stop to this course” and stressing that Türkiye will “continue to raise its voice for peace.

Amid escalating crises across the region, Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye’s main agenda is to remain insulated from instability and focus on the well-being of its people.

“Our government is in control of its agenda; no one can impose an agenda on us,” Erdoğan said, dismissing any suggestion of early or snap elections. “Our sole priority is to keep our country away from the fire in our region and improve the livelihood of our nation.”

Erdoğan also underlined Türkiye’s ongoing economic and diplomatic efforts, highlighting the country’s ambition to strengthen its role as a global economic actor and a reliable destination for international investment.

Referring to recent meetings with global business leaders, Erdoğan said Türkiye is increasingly seen as a “safe haven” and “island of stability” in an uncertain global environment.

He noted that diversification policies in energy and supply chains have helped mitigate the impact of regional shocks, including disruptions linked to ongoing conflicts.

Despite global economic volatility, Erdoğan said Türkiye has taken proactive steps to ensure energy security, maintain food supply stability and support key sectors such as tourism and exports.

The president also stressed Ankara’s commitment to peace, warning that prolonged conflicts risk spreading further across the region.

“As Türkiye, we will continue to raise our voice for peace,” Erdoğan said, urging the international community to take stronger action against policies that prolong conflict and instability.