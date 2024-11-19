President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated his criticism of the failure of global institutions in the face of global challenges and crises, as he said Israel ramps up its state-sponsored terrorism with Western support.

"Israel intensifies its state terrorism with support of Western countries," Erdoğan told a news conference on the sidelines of the G-20 Leaders Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Tuesday.

Noting that global institutions, such as the U.N., are failing amid rising global challenges and crises, Erdoğan said the U.N. Security Council has turned into what he called "an elitist structure" that prioritizes the interests of five permanent members, over the rights of 193 member-states.

The president has repeatedly called for a comprehensive reform of the UNSC, for fairer representation and a fairer global system.

Erdoğan said that countries that have a conscience must take coercive measures against Israel, which is not stopped by the international system. Drawing attention to the importance of Palestinian statehood, the president said recognition of Palestine by more countries was vital to stop Israel.

He also said he hopes that the new U.S. administration led by Donald Trump would take "bolder, more prudent, more supportive steps on the path to peace."

Repeating Türkiye's determination to continue standing with the oppressed people, Erdoğan said Ankara will continue to support Palestine and Lebanon, even if it stands alone.