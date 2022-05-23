Israel might oppose Turkey’s well-intentioned approach toward the concretization of a two-state solution and political negotiations with Palestine, the country’s Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said.

“Turkey always wants to be proactive, it tries to solve problems. The problem is not Turkey or Palestine, the problem is Israel,” al-Maliki told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Saying that Tel Aviv rejected Palestine-Israel negotiations, al-Maliki recalled that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett voiced that he is against a two-state solution, negotiations and a sovereign Palestinian state.

He said that he did not believe that an initiative started by Turkey or another country will be reciprocated by Israel.

“We have to be able to see that the relation between Turkey and Israel is ripe, that Turkey can pressure Israel to serve the Palestinian people,” al-Maliki said, noting that he will discuss with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu where this relationship will lead, how Ankara aims to free Palestinians from this deadlock and how to end problems due to Israel’s ongoing occupation.

This week, Çavuşoğlu will travel to Israel and Palestine. Çavuşoğlu announced that he will visit Israel on May 25 amid increasing efforts between the regional rivals to mend ties, four years after they expelled their ambassadors. The top Turkish diplomat said he will travel to Israel and Palestine with Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez on May 24 and will discuss the appointment of ambassadors with his Israeli counterpart during the visit. Energy cooperation is expected to be another topic on the agenda.

Turkey and Israel recently have been trying to turn a new page in their relationship, which was marked by the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara in March.

The countries withdrew their respective ambassadors in 2010 after Israeli forces stormed a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians that broke an Israeli blockade. The incident resulted in the deaths of nine Turkish activists.

Relations broke down again in 2018 when Turkey, angered by the United States moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, once more recalled its ambassador, prompting Israel to respond in kind. The two countries have not reappointed their ambassadors.

Turkey has said there would be no change to Ankara’s position toward the Palestinians despite the normalization efforts with Israel.

Speaking on bilateral ties with Turkey, al-Maliki said that relations are based on historical grounds and are strong. “We cooperate to remove the oppression, grievances of the Palestinian people and to protect their rights,” he said.

Al-Maliki said that Palestine welcomed the visit of a big delegation from Turkey and that agreements are expected to be signed following the second round of the Turkey-Palestine Joint Committee.

Similarly, Palestine’s Ambassador to Turkey Faed Mustafa said that the recent rapprochement between Turkey and Israel is no concern for Palestine and highlighted that the support from the Turkish government and people for the Palestinian cause will continue.

“We do not think it (ties between Israel-Turkey) will have a negative effect. We respect Turkey’s choices. We respect Turkey’s sovereignty. Turkey decides its own with whom it establishes relationships or not,” Mustafa told AA.

“However, opening to Israel, would not make us happy whether from Turkey or any other country in the world. Because Israel, for us, is an occupying country. This occupying country must be encircled and taken into account for the crimes it committed,” the envoy stressed.

“Yet, we are sure that Turkey stands with the people of Palestine. Turkey’s stance is honest, strong and steady. Our trust in Turkey is huge,” he added.

Mustafa, speaking on Çavuşoğlu’s visit, reiterated that the joint committee between the two countries was established in 2017 and that the second round this week will address all aspects of Turkey-Palestine ties while also strengthening them.

“This visit is highly important for us. The results that will come out of this visit are significant. Firstly, bilateral ties will be strengthened, secondly, it is a political message signifying Turkey’s support for Palestine,” he said.

Mustafa said that nine agreements are expected to be signed during the visit.