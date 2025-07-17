President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan strongly condemned Israel’s recent attacks on Syria for threatening regional stability as he reiterated Türkiye’s firm commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity.

“Israel has used the Druze as a pretext to extend its lawlessness into Syria,” Erdoğan told a news conference after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

Erdoğan said the biggest problem in the region was Israel’s aggression: "I want to state this once again, clearly and directly: Israel is a lawless, unruly, unprincipled, spoiled, pampered, and greedy terrorist state."

The president warned that attempts to sabotage the cease-fire recently achieved in Syria with Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts show that “Israel does not want peace in Syria.”

"At this stage, the biggest problem in our region is Israel's aggression... If the monster is not stopped immediately, it will not hesitate to throw first our region, then the world, into flames."

Reaffirming Ankara’s longstanding position, Erdoğan emphasized that protecting Syria’s territorial integrity remains Türkiye’s core policy.

“The preservation of our neighbor Syria’s territorial integrity is our fundamental policy. We did not accept its division in the past, and we will absolutely not accept it today or in the future,” he said.

He also stressed the wider implications of peace in Syria for the region: “A stable Syria will contribute to stability across the entire region, while instability will place a heavy burden on all neighboring countries.”

Erdoğan held a phone call with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa earlier on Thursday to discuss recent developments in Syria following Israeli airstrikes.

Ankara played a critical role in facilitating the cease-fire following Israeli strikes that threatened to endanger peace not only in Syria but the whole region, sources said Thursday.

In the process, Türkiye has undertaken significant efforts and diplomacy, engaging with several countries as well as Syrian officials.

National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalın discussed the situation with interlocutors in the U.S., Syria and Israel, security sources said. He was also in close contact with the U.S. Special Representative for Syria, Thomas Barrack. The leader of the Druze community was another figure with whom Kalın has negotiated to achieve the cease-fire.