Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan criticized Israel for being the primary force behind a war that has pushed the region into an unprecedented crisis, as he reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for Qatar.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha on Thursday, Fidan condemned attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

“Israel is the primary party responsible for dragging our region into this unprecedented crisis,” Fidan said, adding that Israel is exploiting the current chaos to violate Gaza cease-fire conditions.

He warned that the ongoing war threatens regional unity and stability, calling for an immediate cease-fire and a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.

At the same time, Fidan emphasized that Iran’s actions are also contributing to instability.

“Just as attacks on Iran are wrong, Iran’s attacks on countries in the region are equally wrong,” he said, noting that Türkiye has conveyed to Iranian officials the importance of preventing further escalation and ensuring lasting peace in the region.

Fidan added that Tehran cannot justify targeting regional countries while under attack itself, warning that such actions deepen the crisis.

He said Türkiye is working with all parties to prevent the conflict from spreading further and to stop the situation from deteriorating into a wider regional war.