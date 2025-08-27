President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday warned that Israel will be held accountable for its crimes in Gaza, declaring that “those who spill innocent blood will drown in it,” during a graduation ceremony at the Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy in Ankara.

Speaking to 5,011 newly graduated officers and noncommissioned officers, Erdoğan condemned Israel’s ongoing massacres, saying the world is witnessing “innocent children, their stomachs shrunken from hunger, wasting away before cameras while so-called civilized nations remain silent.”

“The Zionist murder network continues its massacres so shamelessly. But we know from our history: tyrants who see themselves in the mirror of power will inevitably fall. God delays their punishment but never leaves it uncollected,” Erdoğan said. “The account for every bullet and bomb targeting our Palestinian brothers will eventually be settled.”

The president stressed Türkiye’s thousand-year legacy of resilience and vowed that Ankara would remain steadfast against those seeking to undermine its security and independence.

Erdoğan further highlighted recent anniversaries of the 1071 Battle of Malazgirt and the 1922 Great Offensive, linking Türkiye’s historic victories to its determination to build a stronger future.

Türkiye is a major opponent of the Netanyahu administration’s war crimes targeting Palestinians, particularly in Gaza, and in turn, incurred the wrath of Tel Aviv. Ankara has joined several members of the international community seeking to hold the Netanyahu administration accountable for crimes committed against the Palestinians. Last year, Ankara presented five folders of evidence to the International Criminal Court (ICC), where countries appealed to issue an arrest warrant for Netanyahu. Two folders exclusively contain evidence of genocide against women and children.