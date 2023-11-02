Israel is unlikely to back the guarantorship proposal by Türkiye, Faed Mustafa, Palestine’s ambassador to Türkiye, said, recalling that Tel Aviv rejected all suggestions toward a permanent solution for the Palestinian question.

“Türkiye’s guarantorship project is to solve this issue that could not be solved for years. For 30 years, Israel has not abided by any agreement,” Mustafa told Daily Sabah in an exclusive interview.

He reiterated that the quartet on the Middle East, comprising the U.N., U.S., Russia and the European Union, set up in 2002 also failed in their initiative. “These four were supposed to guarantee security, yet due to disputes among themselves, no solution was reached.”

“We support Türkiye’s guarantorship proposal and believe it will contribute to policies. However, Israel does not want a political solution to the crisis. What is important in this project is that the guarantors would be able to make decisions in the place of the two countries. It is a new idea that has not been tried before. Türkiye will disclose the project’s details to the public,” Mustafa said, adding that the guarantors also would have the opportunity to work on a permanent solution.

“It is not too late to find an answer to the Israel-Palestine conflict. So far, Israel has always tried to solve it through war and violence, yet this has not brought stability nor peace,” the ambassador underlined. “The solution is simple; the occupation must end, Palestine has to get its rights, establish its state according to the 1967 borders and it will live side by side with other states in peace. This will solve all the problems of the region.”

Mustafa also indicated that the Palestinian side is in constant contact with Türkiye and discusses all developments. “We thank President (Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the Turkish public and nongovernmental organizations for their efforts as well as the humanitarian aid.”

Reiterating that a solution must be based on politics and international law, not military, Mustafa said that Palestine is also in contact with several other countries in this regard, as well as the U.N. and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“There will be a meeting of the Arab League on Nov. 11 as a step toward reaching peace. On the other side, humanitarian aid must enter Gaza,” he said.

Israel has relentlessly pounded Gaza in retribution for the worst attack in its history, in which Hamas’ armed wing stormed across the border and killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

The bombing campaign has killed 8,796 people, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The U.N. and aid groups have sounded the alarm on the catastrophic humanitarian situation inside the Gaza Strip, with food, fuel and medicine for its 2.4 million residents all in short supply.

“We condemn that our people are being forcefully displaced. Israel is preparing to enter Gaza. The next stages will result in more bloodshed and loss of civilian life. Israel wants to destroy Gaza,” Mustafa continued.

Faed Mustafa, Palestine’s ambassador to Türkiye is seen during an interview with Daily Sabah's Dilara Aslan Özer at the embassy in the capital Ankara, Türkiye, Nov.1, 2023 (Courtesy of the embassy)

Being asked whether there has been any contact between the Israeli and Palestinian sides since the conflict started last month, Mustafa said: “We have no contact with Israel. Israel has so far only spoken the language of war and has closed all communication lines. There is nothing to talk about in the face of these ruthless attacks and genocide.”

Saying that many countries tried to speak with Israel and reach an agreement, Mustafa said that Israel has ignored all as it got the support of the U.S. and the West.

“The U.S. and Israel are making plans for Gaza after the war. We are against all these plans. Gaza is part of our nation. We disapprove of Israel targeting Hamas. Furthermore, Hamas is not the only target; the whole people of Gaza are the target. We can solve our internal problems whether between Hamas and Fatah or Hamas and the Palestinian Authority.”

Hamas cannot be allowed to maintain control of the besieged Gaza Strip, the White House said Wednesday. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Washington does not yet know who it would prefer to take the reins in Gaza but said the U.S. is working with regional partners to come up with a plan.

Israeli officials have floated their proposals for the future of Gaza in recent weeks, none of which include Palestinian independence.

Among them are calls for the creation of a “buffer zone” in northern Gaza meant to keep Palestinians far from the Israeli border. This scenario would do little to address the territory’s long-term status. The preferred option is a mass expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza into neighboring Egypt.

Mustafa also spoke on the stance of the international community in the ongoing war, saying: “We are not at the point we want to be. The international community has failed to fulfill its duties and protect the civilian population. Schools and hospitals have been bombed; 2.5 million people have been deprived of basic needs, including water and electricity.”

Many nations backed Israel’s right to strike back at Hamas, but as the civilian toll has mounted, so too has criticism of Israeli tactics.

“Unfortunately, the U.S. and many Western countries support Israel and Israel is seeing itself above international law. We hope that these countries reconsider their stances.

We were wronged and defended our cause; all these countries have a moral duty vis-a-vis those suffering. They are crying for Israelis but turn a blind eye toward Palestinian losses.”