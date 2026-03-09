Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that Israel and the United States are attempting to create tensions between Iran and its neighboring countries, including Türkiye, according to Iranian statements.

During his conversation with Erdoğan, Pezeshkian said Israel and the United States are seeking to provoke disagreements between Iran and neighboring states while spreading claims through media outlets aligned with them.

He said these media outlets have circulated allegations that Iran carried out a missile strike against Türkiye, describing the reports as part of efforts to fuel mistrust and instability in the region.

The remarks came amid rising tensions in the Middle East and growing concerns about the conflict expanding to involve additional countries.