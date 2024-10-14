President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated his criticism of Israel's attacks and the indifference of the international community, including the U.N. Security Council.

Speaking to reporters following a cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said countries that try to obstruct Türkiye's counterterrorism fight openly support Israel.

"The Israeli government, which pursues Zionist ambitions, will not stop as long as it has U.S. and EU support," the president said.

"We wonder what the U.N. Security Council is waiting for to stop Israel," Erdoğan said, adding that the image of the U.N., which is unable to protect its own staff in the face of Israeli attacks is "shameful and concerning."

At least five U.N. peacekeepers have been wounded in recent days as Israel carries out attacks on southern Lebanon and the Hezbollah group based there.

UNIFIL, a mission of about 9,500 troops of various nationalities created following Israel's 1978 invasion of Lebanon, has accused the Israeli military of "deliberately" firing on its positions.

U.N. said Sunday that Israeli tanks had burst through the gates of a base of its peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, the latest accusation of Israeli violations.

The UNIFIL peacekeeping force said two Israeli Merkava tanks destroyed the main gate of a base and forcibly entered before dawn on Sunday morning.

After the tanks left, shells exploded 100 meters (yards) away, releasing smoke that blew across the base and sickened U.N. personnel, it said in a statement.