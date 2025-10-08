Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran condemned Israel’s attack on the Freedom Flotilla in international waters, calling it “another act of banditry and disregard for international law.”

"Following the Global Sumud Flotilla, this attack on peaceful civilian activists, including Turkish citizens and members of parliament, is unacceptable,” Duran wrote on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He said Türkiye is taking necessary steps for the release of its detained citizens and is monitoring the situation of the activists.

"Under the leadership of our President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we will continue to stand with the Palestinian cause and the people of Gaza, and to be the voice of the oppressed against genocide and these unlawful and inhumane attacks,” he added.

The Israeli navy attacked ships of the Gaza-bound Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s Thousand Madleens to Gaza early Wednesday in international waters, roughly 120 nautical miles (138 miles) from the enclave.

The convoy set sail after Israeli naval forces attacked and seized more than 40 boats last week that were part of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, and detained over 450 activists on board. Most of them have been deported.

Israel, as the occupying power, has also previously attacked Gaza-bound ships, seized their cargo and deported activists on board.​​​​​​​

It has maintained a blockade on Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million people, for nearly 18 years and tightened the siege in March when it closed border crossings and blocked food and medicine deliveries, pushing the enclave into famine.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 67,000 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it uninhabitable. Negotiations to end the war, according to a 20-point plan unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump, are underway in Egypt.