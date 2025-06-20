President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday said that the spiral of violence triggered by Israel's attacks could harm the region and Europe in terms of migration and the possibility of nuclear leakage.

In a phone call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Erdoğan said that nuclear disputes with Iran should be resolved via talks and warned that Israel's attack has severely heightened threats to regional security, according to the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

"Our President also warned that the spiral of violence triggered by Israel's attacks could negatively impact both the region and Europe, particularly in terms of potential migration waves and nuclear fallout," the directorate said on X.

Erdoğan said the conflict, which began with Israel's attack on Iran, has raised the threat to regional security to the highest level, he said.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations as well as regional issues, it added.