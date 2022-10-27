Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited Türkiye on Thursday amid the growing rapprochement between the two countries.

In a statement on Twitter on Wednesday, Gantz said he was "taking off for an important visit to the Republic of Türkiye" where he would be meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

"I look forward to productive discussions on ways to promote security, stability and peace in the Middle East and East-Med regions," he added.

Tweeting in Hebrew, he said this would be the first meeting between the two countries' defense ministers in over a decade, adding that he welcomed the development.

Israel and Türkiye recently reappointed ambassadors for the first time in years. Earlier this month it was announced that Sakir Özkan Torunlar will take up his post as ambassador in Tel Aviv after Israel appointed Irit Lillian as its ambassador to Ankara last month.

Israel-Türkiye relations, long-frosty amid feuding over the Palestinian cause, have warmed in recent months, with energy emerging as a key area of cooperation.

In August, Türkiye and Israel agreed to restore full diplomatic ties and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.

Also, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid met in late September on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly at the Turkish House (Türkevi) in New York in the first face-to-face talks since 2008.

Türkiye in 1949 became the first Muslim-majority nation to recognize Israel.