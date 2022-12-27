President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received the credentials of Israel's new envoy to Türkiye Irit Lillian on Tuesday, marking the first appointment by Tel Aviv since 2018.

The development comes after the two countries normalize ties after four years of tensions. Erdoğan welcomed the Israeli Ambassador at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara. Türkiye and Israel began improving relations with high-level visits this year including Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to Ankara. They agreed to appoint ambassadors mutually in August.

After Israeli Prime Minister-designate, Benjamin Netanyahu won elections last month, he and Erdoğan agreed to "work together to create a new era in relations" on a basis of respect for mutual interests.

Lillian, Israeli's chargé d'affaires in Ankara since January 2021, became an ambassador after presenting his letter of confidence to Erdoğan.

Once close regional allies, relations between Israel and Türkiye have been strained for more than a decade, with Ankara having expelled Israel's ambassador following a 2010 Israeli raid on an aid ship to Gaza, which killed 10 Turkish citizens.

Diplomatic relations were restored in 2016, but two years later Türkiye recalled its ambassador from Israel and expelled the Israeli envoy when Israeli forces killed several Palestinians who had taken part in protests in the Gaza Strip.

Already facing criticism of the policy before taking office, Netanyahu has vowed to govern for all Israelis even as he will head one of the most right-wing governments in the country's history.