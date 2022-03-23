Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s recent visit to Turkey demonstrates that good-faith engagement can build mutual confidence and create a path toward greater security and prosperity, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Tuesday.

Speaking at a United Nations Security Council session on the situation in the Middle East, Thomas-Greenfield said the U.S. believes that normalization agreements can enhance regional cooperation.

"These visits demonstrate that good-faith engagement can build mutual confidence and create a path toward a greater security and prosperity," she said.

Herzog arrived in Turkey this month for talks with Erdoğan, becoming the first leader from Israel to visit in 14 years as the two countries move to turn a new page in their troubled relationship.

Herzog arrived on a plane emblazoned with the words "peace," "future" and "partnership" in Hebrew, Turkish and English.

The "historic visit" by the Israeli president aims to revive bilateral political dialogue based on common interests between the two nations, Erdoğan said March 9.

Herzog said the aim is to lay foundations for the development of friendly relations between Turkey, Israel and the peoples of the two countries.

The countries withdrew their respective ambassadors in 2010 after Israeli forces stormed a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians that broke an Israeli blockade. The incident resulted in the deaths of nine Turkish activists.

Relations broke down again in 2018 when Turkey, angered by the United States moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, once more recalled its ambassador, prompting Israel to respond in kind. The two countries have not reappointed their ambassadors.

Turning to the Palestinian issue, the U.S. envoy said normalization is not a substitute for serious engagement between the Israelis and Palestinians.

"That is why the Biden Administration has made a point of intensifying dialogue with both Israeli and Palestinian leaders," she said.

"We encourage all those who look for peace in the Middle East to commit to constructive acts that help Palestinians and Israelis coexist and prosper," she added.

Thomas-Greenfield noted that the Ramadan, Passover and Easter holidays are approaching, saying "we must aspire to peace, recognizing the heightened religious sensitivities during this time."

"All sides must refrain from unilateral actions that exacerbate tensions and undercut efforts to advance a negotiated two-state solution," she added.

Turkey has recently been working to improve relations with several countries in the region as part of a normalization process launched in 2020.

Ankara, which supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has condemned Israel's occupation of the West Bank and its policy toward Palestinians, while Israel has called on Turkey to drop support for the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, which runs Gaza.

Turkey has said it would not abandon its commitment to Palestine in order to broker closer ties with Israel.