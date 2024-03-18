Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday lambasted continued Israeli atrocities in the Gaza Strip, saying they "disregard not only international law but also all humanitarian values."

In a speech in northwestern Bursa province, Fidan underlined that Israel's attacks extend beyond Gaza alone, with Palestinian lands in the West Bank being seized through "settler terrorism" against Palestinians.

"As Türkiye, we continue to work at all levels to put an end to the oppression. We will never leave our Palestinian brothers alone," Fidan added.

NATO member Türkiye has been very critical of Israel for its attacks on Gaza that have killed over 31,000 people, mostly women and children and backed steps to try its leadership at the World Court for genocide. It has repeatedly called for an immediate cease-fire, sent thousands of tons of aid and urged the West to exert pressure on Israel to allow increased aid flows to reach Gazans.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Palestinian enclave's access to food, clean water and medicine, pushing millions, particularly residents of northern Gaza, to the verge of starvation.

Türkiye has sent over 40,000 tons of aid, mostly food and water, to Gaza by air and sea to be delivered through the Rafah border crossing and has assured that deliveries will continue throughout Ramadan.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the U.N.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Peace in Balkans

Drawing attention to separatist rhetoric in Bosnia-Herzegovina and tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, he said: "In these challenging times, it is imperative to pursue an active foreign policy, act with composure and embrace all parties without discrimination."

Fidan further said that Türkiye considers the common interests of the peoples of the Balkans, Rumelia and the region to be fundamental priorities.

"We do not desire tension in our region. When we see a problem, we immediately act as mediators. Bosnia-Herzegovina, located at the heart of the Balkans, is a prime example. Stability, peace and tranquility in this country hold strategic importance for the entire Balkans and, indeed, all of Europe," he added.

Fidan urged all parties to refrain from unilateral actions and rhetoric targeting Bosnia-Herzegovina's territorial integrity.

Türkiye is "closely" monitoring the ongoing tension between Kosovo and Serbia, Fidan said, adding that Ankara "fully" supports the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue process.

He reiterated Türkiye's commitment to making all kinds of contributions, saying, "We know better than anyone the immense suffering that occurs in the absence of peace and security. That's why we are sewing our own stitches. The consequences of externally imposed policies that do not align with the realities of this region are clear."

Fidan added that thanks to Türkiye, the Balkans are experiencing less suffering today than 30 years ago.

Ankara took over the command post of Kosovo Force (KFOR) last October as part of the NATO peacekeeping force, which remains in the Balkan country more than two decades after the 1999 war.

Türkiye has close relations with Kosovo due to cultural and historical ties and is one of the countries recognizing its independence, some nine years after the Kosovo War between ethnic Albanian forces and Serbian forces between 1998 and 1999. It has been part of international mechanisms established to support the fledgling country.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. The United States and most of the West recognize the declaration, but Serbia does not and continues to claim the territory. Ethnic Serbs are Kosovo's biggest minority group and are entitled to have 10 representatives serving as lawmakers in the country's 120-seat parliament and governmental posts.

Both Serbia and Kosovo are under international pressure to resolve the latest in a long line of crises between Kosovo's ethnic Albanian-dominated government and ethnic Serbs, who are a majority in the north.

Violence flared last summer after Kosovo authorities, backed by special police units, installed ethnic Albanian mayors in offices in northern municipalities. The mayors had been elected on a turnout of just 3.5% after Serbs boycotted local polls.

Kosovo has agreed to hold referendums in four Serb-majority municipalities on April 21 on whether to oust their ethnic Albanian mayors.

In September, a Kosovo police officer and three Serb gunmen were killed in a shootout after about 30 masked men opened fire on a police patrol near the Kosovo village of Banjska.