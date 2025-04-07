The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Deputy Chairman and Spokesman Ömer Çelik on Tuesday condemned Israel's use of artificial intelligence in attacks on Gaza, calling it a dangerous misuse of technology and a crime against humanity.

In a news statement following the Central Executive Board (MYK) meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the capital Ankara, Çelik said they extensively discussed Israel’s exploitation of AI to target civilians.

“Using artificial intelligence in fields like medicine can bring life-saving innovations, but in this case, it has produced devastating consequences,” he said. “Using such technology in the service of those committing genocide, as the Netanyahu government is doing in Gaza, is itself a crime against humanity.”

He stressed the need for clear international legal frameworks to regulate AI.

“What even the devil wouldn’t think of, this network of massacres has already implemented,” Çelik added.

Regarding reports that Israel has lobbied the Donald Trump administration against Türkiye, Çelik pointed to recent heightened rhetoric from Israel targeting Türkiye, especially in the context of developments in Syria. “Our presence in Syria does not pose a threat to anyone,” he said. “We have always emphasized that our efforts aim to promote peace in the region.”

Çelik criticized Israel's operations in Syria, saying they destabilize the broader region. “Every military action Israel carries out in Syria or Lebanon undermines regional peace and security,” he noted. “Our policies are not only in line with Türkiye’s national interests but also grounded in international law and United Nations parameters – unlike Israel’s, for which there’s not a single example of legal compliance.”

Criticism of EU stance on Türkiye

Recalling his time as EU Affairs Minister, Çelik criticized European enlargement commissioners for repeating outdated and rigid positions on Türkiye.

“They keep using the same copy-paste rhetoric. If they want to discuss Türkiye, they should open the negotiation chapters and evaluate us fairly,” he said. “But they even refuse dialogue.”

Çelik attributed the EU’s “enlargement paralysis” to the rise of the far right and the lack of strategic vision. “When it comes to European security, they always end up acknowledging Türkiye’s indispensable role,” he added.

Türkiye has been a candidate for EU membership for over two decades, but talks stalled in 2016 over what Ankara says is the bloc’s “insistence on politicizing the issue.”

Last year, Türkiye took formal steps toward full membership in the BRICS group of emerging economies, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Ethiopia, Iran, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ankara sees the BRICS group as an opportunity to further economic cooperation with member states rather than an alternative to its Western ties and NATO membership; Erdoğan has ruled out any possibility that its potential membership would affect Türkiye’s responsibilities to NATO.

Syrian President to visit Türkiye for diplomacy forum

Çelik also confirmed that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will visit Türkiye on Friday to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. “Many heads of state, foreign ministers, and diplomats will be present. President al-Sharaa is expected to arrive on Wednesday, with meetings and ceremonies planned for Thursday,” he said, adding that President Erdoğan will also host Indonesian President Joko Widodo this week.

Erdoğan emphasizes coordination for “Terror-Free Türkiye”

Çelik also said the president emphasized the importance of inter-agency coordination in achieving the goal of a “Terror-Free Türkiye.”

Çelik said that various departments presented reports during the meeting, and Erdoğan underlined the need for the AK Party and its local branches to maintain strong engagement with the public.

“The president reaffirmed that the government and all institutions are aligned in the fight against terrorism,” he said.

He also praised MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli’s return to duty after medical leave and acknowledged his continued dedication to the anti-terror effort. “Even during his recovery, Mr. Bahçeli closely followed developments and made significant contributions. His statements have reinforced the importance we place on this issue within the People’s Alliance,” Çelik said.

Türkiye’s Zero Waste initiative becomes UN mechanism

Çelik also highlighted the international recognition of Türkiye’s Zero Waste initiative, led by First Lady Emine Erdoğan. “This project has now become an official U.N. mechanism,” he said. “The initiative, which this year focuses on zero waste in fashion and textiles, has found strong global resonance.”

He noted that the first lady’s remarks at the United Nations signal Türkiye’s commitment to environmental sustainability and its determination to confront threats to the planet.