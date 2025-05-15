Türkiye’s top diplomat said on Thursday that Ankara had hope that talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations set to begin in Istanbul may open a new chapter, terming them a window of opportunity.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was speaking at the opening of an informal meeting of NATO’s foreign ministers in the southern province of Antalya that took place around the same time delegations started arriving for talks to resolve the lingering conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

He stated that they would discuss strengthening the unity and solidarity of NATO at the meeting and added that he shared the vision of NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in sharing the burden equally for trans-Atlantic security. "We have to establish a security network stretching from Texas in the United States to Ankara," he said. He said they would discuss steps to reinforce Europe's security architecture, along with a lasting and fair peace for Ukraine and Russia.

"Türkiye has always advocated diplomacy for peace. After three years of suffering, we see a window of opportunity is opening," he said about Istanbul talks.

Fidan also emphasized that terrorism still presented a grave threat to the security of all NATO members, and they would discuss how best they could reinforce their solidarity against it through concrete steps. "NATO is the backbone of Euro-Atlantic security and defense and it will remain the main trans-Atlantic forum for consultation, coordination and action between allies," he said. The minister said the meeting will be a preparatory event for next month's leaders' summit in The Hague. He noted that Türkiye would also host the next leaders' summit in 2026, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to the Alliance and its values.