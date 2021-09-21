There are no problems that cannot be solved between Turkey and Greece, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu said Tuesday, highlighting that common problems require joint action.
Imamoğlu, who was welcomed by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens, spoke during a joint press conference with Athens’ Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis.
Reminding that he hosted Bakoyannis in Istanbul in March, Imamoğlu pointed to the importance of cooperation between the two municipalities to enhance historical and economic ties.
He underlined that problems such as migration, the Aegean and Mediterranean must be solved jointly.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.